Bloomberg Opinion

Two essential issues are facing the U.S. economy right now: whether the Federal Reserve’s next change in its policy rate will be a cut or an increase, and whether the central bank’s inflation target of 2% needs to change. Give Fed Chairman Jerome Powell credit for being forthright in addressing each in a recent speech.

On the first issue, he said it’s too soon to say, but left no doubt further increases will follow if necessary. On the second, he said no: His commitment to the existing target, much in question among academic economists these days, was firm. He’s exactly right on both counts.

Recommended for you