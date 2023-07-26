Las Vegas Review-Journal

Progressive activists remain committed to tearing down the Supreme Court on one hand as, without irony, they fret about threats to democracy on the other. In the wake of recent decisions looking askance at the use of race in college admissions and nixing a Biden administration plan to unilaterally forgive billions in student loan debt, they’re again threatening to pack the court.

Federal judges are charged with assessing the constitutionality of congressional and executive branch actions regardless of popular opinion. But polls reveal that both the student loan and affirmative action decisions enjoyed public support and were hardly outside the mainstream. In fact, it’s notable that much of the criticism is based less on constitutional doctrine than on liberal disappointment that the majority justices dare erect roadblocks to a progressive agenda at odds with the principles articulated in this nation’s founding document.

Recommended for you