If you or someone you know now has COVID (often again), you’re not alone. Infections are ticking back up, with the 7-day average of confirmed and probable infections recorded by the city breaking 700 around mid-August for the first time in months, along with a corresponding increase in hospitalizations.

That’s the bad news, but the good news is that we are much better prepared than we’ve ever been before to keep the numbers from skyrocketing. One potential positive shift in this new post-pandemic world might be a public that doesn’t think of infectious airborne disease as something that simply happens to us, inevitably, to the point of having seasons where cold or flu are practically expected, only taking focused action when it reaches the level of public health emergency.

Obviously, COVID presented a much more grievous risk than a cold, but now that infections are climbing as the virus becomes endemic and our precautions wane in tandem with rising vaccinations, we don’t have to simply accept that getting COVID or RSV or anything else is a normal part of life. Everyone is now much more familiar with mitigation against respiratory illness and, if you noticed that you happened to not get your regular cold those COVID years, it’s because the steps we took to combat COVID worked for preventing all sorts of other ailments, too.

