When the federal government falters, the nation’s most vulnerable residents feel the effects hardest and fastest. That will be the case if Congress doesn’t get its act together before the end of the month and approve funding for low-income families who receive federal food assistance.

After taking a monthlong summer vacation in August, Congress has precious few days left to pass funding bills for a dozen major federal agencies. The current fiscal year ends Sept. 30. If Congress misses the deadline, much of the federal government would shut down.

Hold on, one might interject. Didn’t we just go through a federal government shutdown crisis? Didn’t Republicans and President Joe Biden strike a deal to keep things running months ago?

