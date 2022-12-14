The Philadelphia Inquirer

In 1964, President Lyndon Johnson declared war on poverty. Since then, taxpayers have spent more than $20 trillion on anti-poverty programs that achieved mixed results.

Then last year, Congress passed President Joe Biden’s sweeping $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which included an expanded child tax credit program. Under the plan, families began receiving monthly checks of up to $300 per child.

