...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north gales to 40 kt and
significant waves to 14 ft occasionally to 18 feet expected.
For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds to 30 kt and
significant waves to 8 ft occasionally to 10 feet expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until midnight CST tonight. For
the Small Craft Advisory, until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Weather Alert
ANOTHER VIEW: Conflicting goals complicate Pritzker's budget planning
How much new spending can next year’s state budget stand?
Gov. J.B. Pritzker will presented his proposed state budget Wednesday. Given his announced goals for next year’s budget plan, cobbling together a spending plan presents a challenge.
That’s not the half of it.
Pritzker’s proposal will be his alone. But the 2023-’24 budget year, which runs from July 1 to June 30, 2024, has to pass legislative muster.
That means super-majority House and Senate Democrats will have to give their OK, and they can be expected to have ideas of their own that include more spending.
Recently, a group of Chicago-area Democrats proposed creating a new child support plan that calls for giving low- and middle-income families a $700 annual tax credit.
The estimated annual cost of that would be $700 million to $800 million. Readers should bear in mind that estimates like this routinely low-ball actual costs.
The good news is that although Illinois remains deeply in debt because of its under-funded public pensions, its short-term revenue outlook is pretty good.
The legislature’s Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability recently reported that “through the first seven months of the fiscal year, General Funds base revenues are ahead of last year’s pace by $1.958 billion.” When including federal funds, the commission said, “the overall growth increases to $2.283 billion.”
That provides some breathing room. But for what? And for how long?
Pritzker’s budget mavens are forecasting budget deficits for what now is considered the long term — the 2025 fiscal year that begins July 1, 2024.
No wonder state Comptroller Susana Mendoza has warned the governor and legislators to go slow on new spending.
She advised them to “stay away from funding new programs.”
The tax credit program, however, is just one proposal. In his inaugural address, the governor simultaneously suggested limiting growth in spending while making “preschool available to every family in the state” and college tuition “free for every working-class family.”
It won’t take long for all those “free” programs to consume a big part — maybe all — of those new revenues that are forecast.
Here’s something else that complicates the state’s financial picture.
The U.S. economy is not in recession. It’s growing, and unemployment is at a record low.
But inflation and rising interest rates remain a problem. COFGAs chief economist Ben Varner writes that “numerous economic forecasters are still calling for a recession to begin in 2023.”
That’s why it would be good to hope for the best and prepare for the worst. If there is a recession, forecast revenues will take a hit. So the less the state plans to spend, the easier it will be to avoid painful spending cuts.
It would, of course, be foolish to think Pritzker will hold the line on spending. That is counter to his personal preference and political desire to expand existing social programs and create new ones.
But he should bear in mind that until Illinois gets a real grip on its tawdry financial status, chaos in state budget programming will be a constant companion.
That’s why Mendoza’s sensible advice should be heeded by all those who are part of the budget-making process.
