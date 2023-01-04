Los Angeles Times

It’s the time of year when we saw a lot more mail trucks trundling through neighborhoods as letter carriers worked hard to deliver everyone’s holiday cards and packages on time.

But this season we have something new to celebrate: The U.S. Postal Service’s announcement this past week that it will spend billions of dollars to buy tens of thousands of electric delivery vehicles over the next few years. It’s a victory in the fight against climate change and a welcome shift by an agency that until recently had intended to update its huge, aging fleet with another generation of gas guzzlers. It’s also a win for public health, as a growing number of zero-emission mail trucks will soon start to deliver not only letters and packages, but cleaner air to every corner of the nation.

Recommended for you