The Republicans used to be the party of (relatively) free-traders in this country, recognizing that when it comes to manufacturing, nations ought to make what nations can make the best: most efficiently, with a quality and a price that makes consumers around the world prefer that commodity as compared with similar stuff made in another country.

Your country will make something else more efficiently, because of labor- and commodity-price differences, because of access to raw materials, because of education and technology. You will therefore prosper, and be able to sell to and buy from other countries.

