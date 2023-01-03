Mass shootings now average nearly two a week. They continue to happen faster than most people can keep track of how many times an anguished public cried out “Never again!” only to have it happen again and again and again.

This month marks the 10th anniversary of the slaughter of 20 first graders and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

Next Feb. 14 marks five years since the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., that left 14 students and three educators dead and 17 students wounded.

