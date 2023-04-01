Chicago Tribune

Again, America grieves. Monday morning, an assailant wielding two assault-style weapons and a pistol gunned down three students, all age 9, and three adults at a small private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee. It was the eighth mass killing at an American K-12 school since 2006, according to The Associated Press, and the 130th mass shooting in the country this year.

If Americans are growing numb to the horrific regularity of mass shootings at schools, they shouldn’t. No one with any sense of humanity should allow themselves to brand shootings at schools as simply the world we live in or the sad reality today.

