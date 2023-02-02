Chicago Tribune

Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he intends to sign a bill, passed by Illinois’ Democratic-controlled General Assembly, that would require employers to offer an hour of paid leave for every 40 hours worked, allowing employees to accrue and bank at least five days a year. The measure would take effect Jan. 1, 2024.

What reasonable argument could be constructed against this humble and humane provision? We can’t think of one.

