Chicago Tribune

“We want the Big Ten championship and we’re gonna win it as a team,” said University of Michigan coach Bo Schembechler, just prior to the start of the 1983 football season. “They can throw out all those great backs, and great quarterbacks, and great defensive players, throughout the country and in this conference, but there’s gonna be one team that’s gonna play solely as a team.”

Schembechler’s mantra was, “The team. The team. The team,” and his famous motivational speech is now part of Wolverine lore. Between 1969 and 1978, Schembechler had a famous rivalry with his old mentor, Ohio State University coach Woody Hayes, a philosopher-coach himself and a man who loathed The School Up North with such intensity that he refused to stop for gas in Michigan. He’d rather have walked down the freeway.

