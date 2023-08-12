When you are an elected public official, you lose a portion of your personal privacy. Most officials are likely recognized each time he or she goes out in public. Elected officials also must know that you can’t hide behind the saying, “That’s none of your business.”

Most elected officials adhere to being an open book. Yet, that’s not the case with Kankakee County Board member Robert Ellington-Snipes whose residency came under question at the most recent board meeting. Snipes is in District 18 which lies in the city of Kankakee. Another board member Peggy Sue Munday, who represents parts of Bradley, presented evidence in the form of photos of Snipes’ car being parked outside a motel in Bourbonnais Township on numerous occasions.

It was revealed that Snipes has been living, off and on, at the motel for the past year, and when he was questioned whether he has changed his residence, he said, in part, “That’s none of your business.” He justified that by saying he owns his home on East Maple Street, pays his property taxes and other bills as well as mowing the lawn.

