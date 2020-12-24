Many years ago, I listened to a Christmas album.
There was a song, “Grownup Christmas List.’’
I find Christmas music soothing, inspiring, loving, fun. And some of it reminds me of the hope that there really is hope.
I’m not a pessimistic person. Good will overcome evil. Right will conquer wrong.
This year has and is challenging us. More baby boomers and younger generations have been pushed and shoved than ever before.
So many times we have been dared to wave a white flag. However, we press on.
There is light ahead of us. It gives us hope.
That is what the song Grownup Christmas List does for me. Gives me hope.
Here are the lyrics I share with you on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas.
Do you remember me?
I sat upon your knee
I wrote to you
With childhood fantasies
Well, I’m all grown up now
And still need help somehow
I’m not a child
But my heart still can dream
So here’s my lifelong wish
My grown-up Christmas list
Not for myself
But for a world in need
No more lives torn apart
That wars would never start
And time would heal all hearts
And everyone would have a friend
And right would always win
And love would never end
This is my grown-up Christmas list
As children we believed
The grandest sight to see
Was something lovely
Wrapped beneath the tree
But Heaven only knows (only knows)
That packages and bows
Can never heal
A hurting human soul
No more lives torn apart
That wars would never start
And time would heal all hearts
And everyone would have a friend
And right would always win
And love would never end
This is my grown-up Christmas list
What is this illusion called?
The innocence of youth?
Maybe only in our blind belief
Can we ever find the truth
No more lives torn apart
That wars would never start
And time would heal all hearts
And everyone would have a friend
And right would always win
And love would never end
This is my grown-up Christmas list
This is my only life I wish
This is my grown-up Christmas list
Songwriters: David Foster / Linda Thompson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!