Many years ago, I listened to a Christmas album.

There was a song, “Grownup Christmas List.’’

I find Christmas music soothing, inspiring, loving, fun. And some of it reminds me of the hope that there really is hope.

I’m not a pessimistic person. Good will overcome evil. Right will conquer wrong.

This year has and is challenging us. More baby boomers and younger generations have been pushed and shoved than ever before.

So many times we have been dared to wave a white flag. However, we press on.

There is light ahead of us. It gives us hope.

That is what the song Grownup Christmas List does for me. Gives me hope.

Here are the lyrics I share with you on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas.

Do you remember me?

I sat upon your knee

I wrote to you

With childhood fantasies

Well, I’m all grown up now

And still need help somehow

I’m not a child

But my heart still can dream

So here’s my lifelong wish

My grown-up Christmas list

Not for myself

But for a world in need

No more lives torn apart

That wars would never start

And time would heal all hearts

And everyone would have a friend

And right would always win

And love would never end

This is my grown-up Christmas list

As children we believed

The grandest sight to see

Was something lovely

Wrapped beneath the tree

But Heaven only knows (only knows)

That packages and bows

Can never heal

A hurting human soul

No more lives torn apart

That wars would never start

And time would heal all hearts

And everyone would have a friend

And right would always win

And love would never end

This is my grown-up Christmas list

What is this illusion called?

The innocence of youth?

Maybe only in our blind belief

Can we ever find the truth

No more lives torn apart

That wars would never start

And time would heal all hearts

And everyone would have a friend

And right would always win

And love would never end

This is my grown-up Christmas list

This is my only life I wish

This is my grown-up Christmas list

Songwriters: David Foster / Linda Thompson

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for the Daily Journal.

