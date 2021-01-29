BOURBONNAIS — A new program designed to help adult students finish their bachelor's degrees has attracted widespread interest in the two weeks since it launched at Olivet Nazarene University, officials said.
The Your Way program currently offers 15 online general education courses, with eight additional courses to be offered later this spring.
Students don’t pay for tuition or course materials; the only cost is a $50 per credit hour fee when students are ready to apply the credits toward their transcripts. Most of the courses are three credit hours.
Ryan Spittal, vice president for the ONU Global division (which oversees the School of Graduate and Continuing Studies), said increased web activity has shown a “significant spike in interest” in continuing education courses.
“In our first two weeks of the Your Way program, we’re seeing more interest than we’ve ever seen before,” he said.
The interest is coming from students locally, nationally and abroad, he noted.
Spittal said the Your Way program was designed to serve adults who have been unable to complete their bachelor’s degrees due to work-life balance, finances or other factors.
“[Higher education] can become more modern, more flexible, more convenient for them, and that’s where the Your Way project was born,” he said.
Spittal said about 36 million people in the United States fall into the category of having some college but no degree.
Many factors can interrupt progress and make returning difficult; it is not necessarily a lack of ability that causes some to place their educational pursuits on hold, he said.
“We have people that have applied that have been working on their degree for 25 years, some for 18 years,” Spittal said.
One student who applied works in the healthcare industry and had to pause her college program to take more shifts during the pandemic.
“We feel like we’ve developed a solution that can help these students,” he said.
Your Way courses are also designed to serve adult students in that they are in an asynchronous, “flipped” format.
This means students are given all course content upfront and then enter the online community to discuss content with classmates and instructors. Content is created ahead of time by ONU faculty.
“Too often, we spend most of class times regurgitating content and summarizing topics that individuals really could digest in a different manner, and (students are) not having as much time to engage,” Spittal said.
Students can learn the material at their own pace and are not held to a weekly schedule.
For each course, there are three main components: content, community (interacting with faculty and classmates) and mastery assessment (such as a test or paper).
Features include bite-sized lessons, knowledge-check quizzes, tests with immediate feedback, learning activities, and game-like badges earned for every module of content to keep students motivated.
Students also are allowed unlimited retakes for homework and tests, the concept being that they can better focus on learning.
Spittal said he and his team spent over a year developing the technologies and systems needed to better serve more facets of the higher education market, such as those with some college but no degree.
One of the biggest barriers tends to be cost; worrying about taking out more student loans is a common deterrent from returning to school.
“In order to bend the cost curve, we had to reimagine how we operate,” Spittal said. “We’re using some very modern technologies that’s allowing us to take some new approaches.”
Some of these students might also be too worried about succeeding in college courses to commit or invest in them, which is why the program attempts to create a risk-free environment.
Students can go though a course until they feel confident and are ready to move forward, Spittal said.
“We want these individuals to accomplish their dream," he said. "We want them to obtain their degree; we want to find a way to get them on the on-ramp again to get that done.”
More information on Your Way can be found at https://online.olivet.edu/yourway.