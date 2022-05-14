Daily Journal staff report
BOURBONNAIS — Olivet Nazarene University has announced the appointment of its newest vice president for enrollment management.
Mark Reddy, currently the executive director of ONU’s office of admissions, will take on the role starting June 1.
Reddy is an ONU alumnus and former defensive coordinator for its varsity football program. He also served as family advocate and director of New Student Financial Aid.
“Mark was selected from a list of 24 finalists, curated by an executive search firm from across the country — from North Carolina to California to Chicago,” President Gregg Chenoweth said in a news release.
As vice president for enrollment management, Reddy will be responsible for leading all of the enrollment efforts for the university, including the recruitment of traditional undergraduate students as well as online, graduate and continuing studies candidates.
Reddy graduated from ONU in 1995 with a bachelor’s degree in history education and again in 2008 with a masters of organizational leadership.
Reddy also earned a master’s degree in athletic administration from Ball State University and is in the process of writing his dissertation to complete his Ph.D. in Organizational Leadership from Southeastern University in Lakeland, Fla.
After a career as a teacher, athletic director, varsity football coach, school administrator and dean of students at the high school level, Reddy returned to ONU in 2012 as the defensive coordinator for its varsity football program.
After three years as a varsity coach, Reddy transitioned to the new student enrollment and financial assistance team as a family advocate in 2015 and then served as the director of New Student Financial Aid.
For the past two-and-a-half years, he has been executive director of admissions.
Reddy and his wife Tracey, a registered nurse at Riverside Hospital, are the parents of Maddi, Tatum, Morgan and Teegan.
“I understand the importance of Christian higher education and the role that Olivet plays in that community,” Reddy said in the release. “I believe recruiting students to Olivet is a meaningful endeavor that can have life-changing, and eternal ramifications. Influencing the strategies that recruit students to Olivet is something that I care about deeply.”
During his six years in admissions, Reddy is credited with leading strategic initiatives into new recruiting markets, securing the Pacific Rim initiative, reorganizing the admissions leadership structure, identifying the need for and helping create an online platform for campus visits and tours during the COVID-19 crisis, being part an ONU admissions leadership team that pioneered a new recruitment structure, and providing leadership for the team to recruit “some of the strongest freshman classes in Olivet’s history,” according to the release.
“It has been a real privilege to work alongside Mark these past few years and I am delighted to see his role and influence at Olivet expand,” said Brian Allen, vice president for institutional advancement, in the release. “Mark is an enthusiastic Olivet alumnus, a dedicated churchman, and a successful leader in collegiate enrollment management at the highest level.”