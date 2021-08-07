COLUMBIA, Tenn. — Zona Elizabeth “Betsy” Morrical, 80, a resident of Columbia, Tenn., and formerly of the Kankakee area, passed away July 23, 2021, at her home.
Betsy was born Dec. 18, 1940, in Sullivan, Ind., the daughter of Vaughn F. Jones and Lois Lindley Jones. Her parents preceded her in death.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in education from Indiana State University and later in life earned her master’s degree from Olivet Nazarene University.
Betsy worked as a speech therapist for the Peotone School District, Peotone, from which she retired. She later transferred to Tennessee, where she worked for the Maury and Lawrence County Public School Systems before retiring for a second time.
She married Reynold Morrical on Oct. 31, 1981. He preceded her in death April 2, 2019.
Betsy was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church where she served as a eucharistic minister and for the Martha Ministry.
She enjoyed traveling and quilting and had a special love for her beloved cat, Gracie.
Surviving are her daughter, Denise (D’Arcy) Ballinger, of St. Anne; son, Ken Trevarthan, of Charleston; stepson, Stuart Morrical, of St. Charles; grandchildren, Michael (Courtney) Poynter, Sera (Eli) Welch, James (Hope) Trevarthan, Maddy Morrical and Alexa Morrical; great-grandson, Maxwell Poynter; and her former husband, Fred Trevarthan.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Virginia Hooper.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A procession will leave the funeral home at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, and proceed to St. James Cemetery in Irwin.
Memorials may be made to the Maury County Animal Shelter, 1233 Mapleash Ave., Columbia, TN 38401.
