Zephyr Benoit

BOURBONNAIS — Zephyr G. “Zeph” Benoit, 87, of Bourbonnais, passed away Aug. 18, 2021, at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.
He was born Feb. 22, 1934, in Kankakee, the son of Homer and Antoinette Morrissette Benoit.
Zephyr married Joan Lambert on Sept. 15, 1956, at St. George Catholic Church in St. George. She preceded him in death July 13, 2020.
He farmed in the Bourbonnais area for more than 40 years, retiring in 2000. He was a trustee of the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District for 32 years; and an active parishioner of St. George Catholic Church for more than 60 years.
Zeph was also a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He enjoyed fishing, playing cards with his family and friends and visiting Florida with his wife to escape the winter months. Zeph was easy going and a friend to all.
Surviving are his daughter, Julie (Gary) Vroman, of Hartland, Wis.; son, Jeremy (Julie) Benoit, of Aurora; son-in-law, Glenn (Kay Hohn) Daugherity, of Mokena; six grandchildren, Nicholas (Heidi) Daugherity, Jason (Melinda) Daugherity, Jennifer (Kyle) Olmschenk, Sarah Vroman, Brady Benoit and Zachary Benoit; three great-grandchildren, Brody Daugherity, Tessa Daugherity and Jack Olmschenk; one sister, Monica Ruder, of Herscher; and many nephews and nieces.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Catherine Daugherity; and three brothers, Louis George Benoit, Leandre Benoit and Edwin Benoit.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, at St. George Catholic Church, with the Rev. Dan Belanger celebrating the Mass. Interment will follow in St. George Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth or St. George Catholic Church.
