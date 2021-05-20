PIPER CITY — Zelda Williams, 94, of Piper City, passed away Wednesday (May 19, 2021) at Piper City Rehab and Living Center in Piper City.
She was born Jan. 18, 1927, on the family farm east of Cullom, the daughter of Wesley C. and Minnie (Dehm) Harms. She married Edwin “Toad” Williams on Nov. 25, 1945, in Cullom. He preceded her in death March 12, 2012.
Surviving are their three children, Cynthia L. (Dennis) Saxsma, of Huntingburg, Ind., Ronald E. (Debbra) Williams, of Piper City, and Donna M. Kretzer (special friend, Ted Johnson), of St. Joseph; six grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and six stepgreat-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ivan Wesley Harms; and foster brother, H. Roy Harms.
Zelda was educated in the Cullom Schools and graduated in 1945.
She worked at State Farm Insurance in Bloomington prior to getting married. Later, she worked at Piper City Tri-Ag.
Zelda loved to play cards and she and Edwin were members of the “Jolly Twelve” Euchre Club for many years. She and Edwin traveled extensively and spent 20 years wintering in Apache Junction, Ariz.
She was a member of the First United Presbyterian Church in Piper City. Zelda was active in the Women’s Association, Lydia Circle and volunteered for Meals-On-Wheels.
Zelda loved her family and especially enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, May 24, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at the First United Presbyterian Church in Piper City, with the Rev. Wade Ditty officiating. Burial will follow in Brenton Township Cemetery in Piper City.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
Memorials may be made to First United Presbyterian Church, Iroquois Memorial Hospice, or Piper City Rehab and Living Center.
