KANKAKEE — Zachary Stephan “Zach” Matyasec, 38, of Kankakee, passed away Feb. 4, 2020, at his home.
He was born Jan. 14, 1982, in Kankakee, the son of Lawrence and Patricia (Crunk) Matyasec.
Zach was the “grill master.” He had a unique fondness for music. He was a fan of all Chicago sports. Zach had a smile that would light up a room. He loved spending time with his children, family and friends.
Surviving are his fiancée, Elizabeth Trudeau, of Kankakee; one son, Stephan Matyasec, of Kankakee; two daughters, Jessica Matyasec, of Wilmington, and Isabelle Trudeau, of Kankakee; his parents, Lawrence and Patricia Matyasec, of Bourbonnais; two sisters, Annie Matyasec and Keith Easter, of Bourbonnais, and Meghan Matyasec and Brian Marcotte, of Manteno; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Wayne and Susan Trudeau; paternal grandmother, Mary Matyasec, of Hickory Hills; maternal grandmother, Melba Nolte, of Sandoval; two nieces, Madison Studdard and Abigail Matyasec; uncle and aunt, Mike and Deborah Matyasec, of Darien; and numerous cousins.
Preceding him in death were his grandfathers, Stephan Matyasec and Robert Crunk.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!