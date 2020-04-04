WATSEKA — Xavier Ray Avalos, 4 months, of Watseka, passed away Tuesday (March 31, 2020) at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka.
Xavier was born Nov. 22, 2019, in Gibson City.
Surviving are his mother, Betty Weber, of Watseka; his father, Nicolas Avalos of Gilman; two sisters, Makaylah Weber and Avah Avalos; maternal grandmother, Roberta Funk; maternal grandfather, Tony Weber; paternal grandmother, Tonya Avalos; paternal grandfather, Jose Avalos; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents.
Private visitation will be on Saturday, April 4, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.
