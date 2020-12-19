Wilmond Breymeyer

WATSEKA — Wilmond “Willy” V. Breymeyer, 98, of Watseka, passed away Monday (Dec. 14, 2020) at his home, surrounded by family.
He was born May 23, 1922, near Cissna Park, the son of William and Ella (Munsterman) Breymeyer. Wilmond married Eileen Focken on June 8, 1947.
Surviving are his wife, Eileen, of 73 years; daughters, Barbara (Rex) Cluver, of Watseka, and Cheryl (Donald) Vogel, of Surprise, Ariz.; grandchildren, Heather Cluver and Kyle (Brittany) Cluver, of Watseka; step-grandchildren, Ryan (Patti) Vogel and Abbie (Al) Sonnichsen; and two great-grandchildren, Parker and Helena Cluver.
Preceding him in death were his parents; a sister, Bernice Reutter; and brothers, Gilbert, Clarence, Lester and Homer Breymeyer.
Willy worked for Keilsmeier’s Dairy Farm before he began his service with the U.S. Army. He served two years during World War II in Italy.
He retired from FS after 38 years as a petroleum gas truck driver.
Willy was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Crescent City, a lifetime member of the Watseka American Legion Post 23, Iroquois County VFW Post 7450, and was fortunate to be on the World War II Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in 2012.
Private graveside services will be in St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery with the Rev. Joel Brown officiating, and graveside military rites by Watseka American Legion Post 23 and Iroquois County VFW Post 7450.
Masks and social distancing will be required.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice or St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Crescent City.
Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.
