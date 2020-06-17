BRADLEY — Wilma Yauch-White, 85, of Bradley, passed away June 13, 2020, at Beecher Manor Nursing Home in Beecher.
She was born Sept. 11, 1934, in West Salem, the daughter of Rollie and Minnie (Cooper) Jennings. Wilma married Lawrence Yauch on Dec. 12, 1953. He preceded her in death in 1998. She then married Clifford White. He preceded her in death in 2015.
Wilma was a cashier at Econo Drugs and Walgreens. She enjoyed making needlework, crocheting, doing embroidery and working in pencil books.
Surviving are a son, Larry Yauch, of Bradley; a daughter and son-in-law, Karin (Louis) Razanno, of Bradley; a granddaughter, Angela Razanno; step-grandchildren, Lance, Travis and Nicholas Luton, Judith Brenner and Jennifer Razzano; a great-granddaughter, Amelia; and step-great-grandchildren, Andrew, Claudia and Caitlyn; along with several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husbands; a sister, Frances Koertge; and a brother, Arnold Cooper and Louise Luton.
Private services will be held.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
