Wilma Silsbee

ST. ANNE — Wilma Jane Silsbee, “Cookie,” 74, of St. Anne, passed away peacefully at her home Jan. 6, 2021.
She was born July 28, 1945, in Kankakee, the daughter of Glen Carl and Wilma June (Glenn) Brown.
Wilma was raised in St. Anne, graduated from Kankakee High School, and went on to attend Kankakee Community College.
She worked for 15 years at Clark Gas Station (as a supervisor) and later at Baker & Taylor for 25 years, where she eventually retired. She was a very dedicated and hard worker.
Wilma was passionate about many things in life, but above all, her family was what mattered most. She was a great and dedicated mother and grandmother and would go out of her way to make sure their cares and needs were taken care of. She also had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making those around her laugh. It brought her much joy having pets, and she cared for them like her own children. She was also fond of feeding the birds and was partial to cardinals, which she also collected. She enjoyed various things such as arts and crafts, including needlepoint, sewing and making quilts, watching movies, playing Facebook games, doing puzzles including crosswords, flea marketing, camping, boating and gardening, especially her rose bushes. She also was a big fan of Elvis!
Surviving are her children, Timothy (Jennifer) Bishop and Kelly (Edwin III) Williams, all of St. Anne; grandchildren, Kimberly Longfellow, of Hoopeston, Brett Williams, of St. Anne, Shayanne Williams, of Kankakee, Glen Bishop, of St. Anne, Megan Bishop, of Watkinsville, Ga., and Jenna Good, of St. Anne; great-grandchildren, Corey Longfellow, Kaylee Longfellow and Olivia Bishop; her sister, Margaret Surface, of Bradley; and brothers and sister-in-law, Gordon Brown, of Nevada, Richard (Carol) Brown, of Tennessee, Terry Brown, of Texas, and Dennis Mikeworth, of Colorado.
Preceding her in death were her father, Glen Carl Brown; brothers, Timmy Brown and Randy Clemans; sisters, Bonnie Brown, Lilly (Bob) Meereen and Barb Jennings.
Cremation rites have been accorded. In light of the current restrictions, the family will celebrate the life of Wilma via a gathering at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Kankakee County Humane Foundation or an organization of the donor’s choice to save pets and/or birds.
