Wilma K. Balgemann, 91, of Grant Park, passed away Friday (Dec. 13, 2019) at Beecher Manor Nursing Home in Beecher.
She was born Aug. 17, 1928, in Grant Park, the daughter of Carl and Katie (Stoeven) Balgemann.
Wilma helped out on the family farm and took care of her parents in their later years. She was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Grant Park and had cleaned the church for many years. Wilma’s greatest love in her life were her cats. She was affectionately known to her family and friends as “The Cat Lady.”
Preceding her in death were her two brothers and their spouses, Otto and Florence Balgemann and Paul and Virginia Balgemann; one sister, Esther and John Diersen; and one niece, Karen Prairie.
Surviving are three nephews; one nephew-in-law; and two nieces.
A visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Grant Park, with the Rev. Dan Herold officiating.
Burial will be in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Cemetery, Grant Park. Memorials may be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church or the charity of the donor’s wishes.
Funeral arrangements are by Hack-Jensen Funeral Home in Beecher.
