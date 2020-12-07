Willie Peterman

MANTENO — Willie Edward Peterman, 73, of Manteno, passed away Thursday (Dec. 3, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. He is now with our Savior, Jesus.
He was born April 16, 1947, in Anna, a son of the Rev. Roscoe and Lela (Miles) Peterman.
Willie served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
He later worked as a concrete plant manager, firefighter and EMT.
Surviving are his wife, Phyllis Peterman, of Manteno; a son, the Rev. David (Melinda) Peterman, of Manteno; a grandson, Eric Peterman, of Manteno; a sister, Melinda (Kent) Young, of Anna; and a brother, Roger (Carolyn) Peterman, of Indianapolis, Ind.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Willie was an active member of First Baptist Church of Manteno, and loved to help church members as well as his community.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at First Baptist Church of Manteno. A private service will be held and officiated by his son, the Rev. David Peterman. Burial will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Everyone is asked to please follow the state’s guidelines where masks, face coverings and social distancing are concerned. On behalf of the family and the funeral home staff, thank you very much for your cooperation.
Memorials may be made to the Orphans of Kenya Project.
Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home.
