BOURBONNAIS — Willie J. Dean, 64, of Bourbonnais, passed away July 30, 2022, at Aperion Care Hillside.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee. Douglas Willingham will deliver the eulogy. Burial, with full military honors, will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

