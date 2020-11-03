william willis

BOURBONNAIS — William “Bill” Willis, 83, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (Nov. 1, 2020) at his home.
He was born Dec. 12, 1936, in Benton, the son of Russell and Mildred (Shelton) Willis. Bill married Linda Freigo Yeates at Asbury United Methodist Church on Feb. 12, 1978.
Bill was the owner operator of the Convenient Food Mart. He worked part-time on the Bradley Police Department for 10 years, drove a school bus for St. George Grade School and was a full-time school bus driver for Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School until his retirement.
Surviving are his wife, Linda Willis, of Bourbonnais; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Jim (Gail) Willis, of Bradley, Ken Willis, of Bradley; three daughters and one son-in-law, Kathy Willis, of Bradley, Susan (Jeff) Frazier, of Plainfield, and Karen Reeths, of Bourbonnais; two stepsons and one stepdaughter-in-law, David (Jen) Yeates and Jason Yeates; one sister and brother-in-law, Lela and Dr. Leon Gahwiler, of Naples, Fla.; 12 grandchildren; three great-granddaughters; and many cousins.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and his beloved dog, Shiloh.
Cremations rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
The family of William “Bill” Willis would like to express their sincere gratitude to Uplifted Care Hospice.
