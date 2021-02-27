William Walton

HERRIN — William A. Walton, 86, formerly of Kankakee, passed away Feb. 18, 2021, at his home in Herrin.
William retired from Gould National Battery Company in Kankakee.
He was born July 27, 1934, in Clay County, Ind., the son of Vaughn H. and Victoria Walton.
William married Paulette Liegeois Rock on April 14, 1962, in Kankakee. She preceded him in death July 29, 2014.
Surviving are his daughter-in-law, Marline Rock, of Herrin; four grandchildren, Joseph and Rosalinda Rock, of Bradley, Joel Rock of El Paso, Texas, John Rock, of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Jeffery Rock, of Herrin; 20 great-grandchildren; brother, Charles “Chuck” Walton, of Watseka; along with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; son, Paul Rock; and sister, Ruth Walton.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
A memorial service will be at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are by Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin.
