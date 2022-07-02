William Walter

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility locally down to less than one quarter mile.
* WHERE...In Indiana, Lake IN, Porter, Newton, Jasper and Benton
Counties. In Illinois, Kankakee, Iroquois, Southern Cook and
Eastern Will Counties.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
BRAIDWOOD — William George Walter, 81, of Braidwood, passed away peacefully at his home, with his family by his side, Monday (June 27, 2022) after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease and Cancer.
He was born July 18, 1940, in Nyack, N.Y., the son of George and Anne (nee Scriven) Walter. His parents preceded him in death.
Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
He retired in 2001 from Stepan Chemical Company after many years of employment.
Bill was a proud member of the National Rifle Association and the Illinois State Rifle Association. He was a true outdoorsman and his favorite pastimes were spending time hunting, fishing and shooting his rifle. He loved his family and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, sharing many jokes and his infamous one liners.
Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Gail Ann (nee Nungesser) Walter, whom he married Oct. 21, 1961, in Washington, D.C.; three daughters, Kim (Robert) Wagge, of Godley, Lori (Robert) Haley, of Braidwood, and Vicki (Randal) Schnurstein, of Braidwood; 11 grandchildren, Patrick (Judith Harper) O’Reilly, Joshua (Nikki Billingsley) O’Reilly, Katie (Ryan Hams) O’Reilly, Danielle (Johnathan) Marma, Meghan (Chris Kuchar) Petersen, Kylie (Joshua MacNicol) Hinich, Abbigale Haley, Meghan Haley, Jessica Biros, Jennifer Schnurstein and Matthew (Lauren) Schnurstein; many loving great-grandchildren; one brother, Paul (Elizabeth) Walter, of New Hartford, N.Y.; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Donald (Donna) Nungesser, of Fredericksburg, Va.; sister-in-law, Patty Nungesser, of Woodbridge, Va.; and numerous nieces, nephews and their families.
In addition to his parents, George and Anne, he was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Charles (Ann) Walter; sister, Lynne Lewis; brother-in-law, Ronald Nungesser; and great-granddaughters in infancy, Amethyst and Dezirae.
The family would like to thank the staff of Lightways Hospice for their dedication and compassion during these difficult times.
Per Bill’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and a private graveside service, with military honors, will be in Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle, Va., at a later date.