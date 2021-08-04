ROSEVILLE, Minn. — William Vanderbilt Jr., 51, of Roseville, Minn., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away July 28, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn.
William was born Dec. 6, 1969, in Kankakee, the son of Louise and William Vanderbilt Sr.
He grew up and attended Second Baptist Church in Kankakee, at an early age.
William was employed as a forklift driver.
He was loving and kindhearted.
William enjoyed cooking, fishing, debating politics and being the number one bar-b-quer in the family.
He traded his earthly life for eternal life Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Patricia L. Vanderbilt, whom he married Feb. 10, 1997; three sons, Kashus Vanderbilt, of Las Vegas, Nev., William Santa Vanderbilt III, and Joshua Ware, both of Fargo, N.D.; one daughter, Ebony Wyatt, of Fort Hood, Texas; four grandchildren, Janiya Ware, Capri Watson, Jaleah Ware and Cameron Watson; his mother, Louise Vanderbilt, of Kankakee; two sisters, Blanche Vanderbilt, of Virginia Beach, Va., and Arnita Rudd, of Chicago; one brother-in-law, Victor Walker; five nieces, Kayla and Kersten Walker, both of Chicago, Valencia Rudd and Qeauna McDonald, both of Chicago, and Allya J. Godwin, of Virginia Beach, Va.; one nephew, Anthony J. Godwin, of Virginia Beach, Va.; two special aunts, Sheila Beverly and Margette Jenkins, both of Kankakee; one special uncle, Dennis Beverly, of Kankakee; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his father, William Vanderbilt Sr.; sister, Tammy L. Walker; his grandparents, Lillie and George Beverly, and Jimmie and Pauline Vanderbilt; two daughters, Kanisha Vanderbilt and Patricia Nicole McDonald; three uncles, Robert Vanderbilt, Richard Vanderbilt and Garrett Beverly; and one aunt, Mattie Vanderbilt.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Second Baptist Church in Kankakee. Pastor Tyler J. Prude is officiating.
All CDC guidelines will be followed. Face masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.
Please light a candle at jonesfuneralservices.com.