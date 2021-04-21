William Tolson

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — William Erzinger Tolson was born in Kankakee, on May 14, 1940, the son of Isabel Erzinger Tolson and Joseph John Tolson.
Bill was a graduate of Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, where in 1958 his brother, Joe, had his greatest moment of pride initiating Bill into Sigma Chi Fraternity — thereafter they were infamously known as Brother Brother Tolson. Bill enjoyed a successful banking career and was fortunate to retire young and be able to spend lots of time with his family and travel the world, including a two-month trip around the world on Pan Am.
He cherished the friendships he made as a long-time Rotarian and member of The Family. He was a Paul Harris and Bru Brunnier Fellow in the San Francisco Rotary, and traveled to Tokyo in 1980 to attend the Rotary International Convention.
Bill enjoyed sport fishing, golfing, keeping up with news and current events, and investing in and watching the stock market. He celebrated life as a long-time San Francisco resident hosting dinner parties, rooting for the Giants and the ‘49ers, and taking in the view of Alcatraz and the SF Bay from his home on Russian Hill.
He loved good food, his favorite restaurant was the House of Prime Rib, and his drink of choice was a gin martini. Big turkey dinners with all the trimmings and fresh Dungeness crab and sourdough bread from Fisherman’s Wharf were always a joy as well.
Bill enjoyed the time he spent at his residence in Pattaya, Thailand, and San Francisco, with his wife, Ratchakorn, who he loved dearly. He was a devoted father to his children, Julianne, Sarah, Dia, Thip and Santi; and treasured spending time with his granddaughters, Sonya and Poppy.
He passed peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family.
Surviving are his wife, children and granddaughters, as well as his brother, Joseph, and his wife, Patricia, and their children, Barbara and David.
Bill will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.