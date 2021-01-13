KANKAKEE — William W. Stokes Jr., 67, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Jan. 9, 2021) at his home, surrounded by his family.
William, whose nickname was “Bud,” was born Feb. 9, 1953, in Anna, the son of William W. Sr. and Margaret (Freeland) Stokes. On March 27, 1976, William married Marita Kammann at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.
He was raised in Rosiclare and was a 1971 graduate of Rosiclare High School. Bud also attended Southeastern Illinois College earning a degree in diesel mechanics. He had worked at Chicago Bridge and Iron for several years as a diesel mechanic.
Later, Bud changed careers. He attended Kankakee Community College, earning an Associate of Science Degree and became a Registered Nurse and worked at and then retired from Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee.
Surviving are his wife, Marita Stokes, of Kankakee; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Melissa and Kevin Kruse, of Kankakee, Shannon Stokes,of Kankakee, and Megan and Joe Doris, of Bourbonnais; one son and daughter-in-law, Brandon and Kyrah Stokes; five grandchildren, Emmalyn Kruse, Jackson Kruse, Charlotte Kruse, Maxwell Stokes and Alexandra Rieder; four sisters and three brothers-in-law, Penny Conn, Candy and Bob Davis, and Janis and Richard Reed, all of Elizabethtown, and Warrena and Larry Barnerd, of Kentucky; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John and Zenny Kammann, of Oregon; two sisters-in-law, Carol Woolard, of California,and Pam Kammann, of Kankakee; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents; two brothers-in-law, Donald Conn and James Kammann; and stepfather, Kenneth Styck.
Bud loved spending time with his family, playing pool, fishing and spending time at their home at Cave in Rock.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public services. A memorial service, being planned by the family, will be at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
