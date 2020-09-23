KANKAKEE — William Emerson Scivally III, 77, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Sept. 20, 2020).
William was born Oct. 8, 1942, in Anna, the son of William E. Scivally II and Imogene (Sadler) Ward.
He was raised in Bradley by his loving mother and stepfather, Vernon Ward.
Bill graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, where he met his high school sweetheart, Donna Bisaillon. They were married Nov. 5, 1960, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church, Bourbonnais. After 52 years of happiness, Donna preceded him in death. They raised four children who survive, Trina Fager, of Bonita Springs, Fla., and her husband Steve, Troy Scivally, of Council Bluff, Iowa, and his wife Lisa, Chris Scivally, of Bourbonnais, and her husband David Sargent, and Rob Scivally, of Kankakee, and his wife Natalee. In addition, he is survived by 18 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Also surviving are two sisters, Dorothy Burton, of Kankakee, and her husband Ken, and Carolyn Norton, of Bradley; three sisters-in-law, Patricia Ward, of Ashkum, Tina Brown, of Mesa, Ariz., and her husband Mike, and Kathy Smith, of Bourbonnais, and her husband Carl; two brothers-in-law, Emil Bisaillon, of Bourbonnais, and his wife Mikal Anne, and David Bisaillon, of Bourbonnais, and his wife Debbie.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Robert and Dorothy Bisaillon; a brother, David Ward; a brother-in-law, Joe (Tina) Bisaillon; a granddaughter, Malissa Scivally; and a great-granddaughter, Mattea Joy Freedlund.
William was a proud U.S. Navy veteran.
He enjoyed playing Euchre with friends and family, and was an avid sports fan, especially when it involved cheering on his grandchildren at all their prospective sports.
William made friends wherever he went, earning the nickname “Mayor.” He was loved by many who will miss his wit and humor.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Mattea’s Joy online at matteasjoy.org.
Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.
