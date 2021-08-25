William Schuldt

BUCKLEY — William H. Schuldt, 89, a lifelong Buckley resident, passed away at 12:30 a.m. Monday (Aug. 23, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 206 E. Main St., Buckley, with the Rev. J. Kevin Wyckoff officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Buckley.
Funeral arrangements are by Baier Family Funeral Services, Buckley.
Family and friends are invited to the Buckley Lake Pavilion following the burial for refreshments and a time to visit with the family.
Bill was born Sept. 21, 1931, in Buckley, the son of Carl and Minnie Salmon Schuldt. He married Mildred Lena Weber on June 4, 1955, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley. She preceded him in death Dec. 13, 2019.
Surviving are two daughters, Dawn (Mike) Kingston, of Homer, and Sheri Reynolds, of Bloomington; a son, Philip (Monica) Schuldt, of Santa Fe, N.M.; three grandchildren, Ashley Kingston, Lance (Colleen) Kingston and Michelle (Kevin) Fitzsimmons; and one great-grandson, William Allen Kingston.
Preceding him in death were parents, wife and five siblings.
Bill graduated from Buckley High School in 1949.
He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1955 and was a member of the Seabees. Bill was a welder for the Civil Service working at Chanute Air Force Base and retired in 1989.
Bill was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley, and the Buckley American Legion Byron A. Hickerson Post 432.
He enjoyed gardening and refinishing furniture. Bill was very practical, a problem solver and fix-it guy. Bill was always doing for others and ready to help in any way.
Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church or St. John’s Lutheran School.
Please sign his online guestbook at baierfuneralservices.com.