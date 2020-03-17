BRAIDWOOD — William John Scheer, 78, of Braidwood, passed away Sunday (March 15, 2020) at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.
Born Aug. 27, 1941, in Green Bay, Wis., the son of John William and Buelah Victoria (nee Guindon) Scheer. William graduated from Premontre Catholic High School, Green Bay, class of 1960.
He was ordained from Saint Francis Cathedral in 1969 with the Diocese of Green Bay, serving his priesthood from 1969-1972 at Saint Luke’s Parish, Two Rivers, Wis. Bill went on to receive his Master’s Degree in Social Work from George Williams College and served DCFS mothers in Kenosha, Wis., then transitioned into industrial sales until the age of 59. He then furthered his education and received his certificate to be a school social worker and worked at many schools within the local areas. He was a very active member of the Immaculate Conception Parish in Braidwood, where he was in the Legion of Mary beginning in 2000, served on the Diocesan Pastoral Council, taught religious education for years, was a member of the RCIA team for the Immaculate Conception Church for 11 years, with his beloved wife, Anita. He was in the Knights of Columbus and served one term on the Braidwood Fire District.
William married Anita Witchek on April 28, 1984, in Plainfield, and after he was laicized from the priesthood they had their marriage blessed in the Catholic Church on April 28, 1987, at Immaculate Conception Parish. He was a great husband, father and grandfather who will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
Surviving are his wife of 35 years, Anita (nee Nahas) Scheer, of Braidwood; four children, Lisa (Patrick Jr.) Stockdale, of Plainfield, Andrew (Candace) Scheer, of Coal City, Joseph (Brandy) Scheer, of Diamond, and Emily (Heath) Nielsen, of Oak Park; 11 grandchildren, Isabella, Emma, Kylee, Cody, Drew, Patrick III, Emmett, Simon, Eva, Lola and Penelope; five siblings, Carol (Michael) Fabry, Sandra (Kenneth) Hendrickson, Mary (Larry) Holterman, Debbie (Lupe) Orosco and John (Brenda) Scheer, all of the Green Bay area; and numerous nieces, nephews and their families.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and three sisters, Ruth Scheer in infancy, Barbara VanCamp and Jeannie Cornelius.
Due to the unexpected circumstances of the COVID-19 virus they are asking for any public to use their best judgement in attending the services for William.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, March 20, at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home, Braidwood; and also from 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21, until the 10 a.m. Mass at Immaculate Conception Church, Braidwood. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Braidwood.
Memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception Church.
