William Porter

CHARLESTON — William C. Porter, 67, formerly of Kankakee, went to his Heavenly home on Jan. 9, 2022.
He was born May 30, 1954, in Kankakee, the son of Oral R. and Bertha M. (Patnaude) Porter.
William was employed at CCAR Industries as a part-time assembler.
In his earlier years, he participated in the Special Olympics, receiving many medals from track events. He was also on a bowling team, earning many trophies.
Bill was a dedicated sports fan of the Chicago Bears Football and Chicago Cubs Baseball teams. He enjoyed going to the local stock car races and loved watching NASCAR races. His favorite choice of music was Country.
Surviving are one daughter, Serena (Richard) Farmer, of Charleston; grandchildren, Jewels Black, Colton Black Jr., Sarah Black, Dolton Black, Daryl Black, Nevaeh Farmer, Richard Farmer Jr. and Charlie Farmer; stepgrandchildren, Thad Farmer, Bre Giberson, Jakob Stanley, Ricky Farmer, Terri Farmer and Tracy Farmer; great-grandchildren, Lily Hinton, Kamilla Giberson and Emma Lane; two brothers, Roland Porter and Dennis Porter; one sister, Tammy (Porter) Arthur; one uncle, David (Kathy) Patnaude; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins; and his all-time “favorite best case worker and friend,” Chelsy Lorance.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and his stepmother, Leona (Patnaude) Porter.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life gathering and burial will be at a future date.