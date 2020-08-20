SPRING HILL, FLA. — William H. Nagle, 93, of Spring Hill, Fla., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Aug. 16, 2020) at his home.
He was born Sept. 19, 1926, in Nokomis, the son of John and Bertha (Minnis) Nagle. William married Betty McCasland on Nov. 12, 1946, in Litchfield. She preceded him in death April 20, 2003.
William retired from A.O Smith in Kankakee, where he worked as a die setter. He enjoyed woodworking.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during World War II.
William was a former parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee.
Surviving are three daughters and two sons-in-law, Kathy Fasig, of Galesburg, Debra and Barry Thomas, of Spring Hill, Fla., and Trudy and Gary Tift, of Brooksville, Fla.; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers; and five sisters.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, until the 5 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Per CDC and state guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.
Entombment will be in Mt. Calvary Mausoleum in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to H.P.H. Hospice Chapters Health Foundation, 3010 W. Azeele St. Suite 120, Tampa, FL 33609.
clancygernon.com
