William Maass

NOKOMIS, Fla. — William Raymond “Bill” Maass, age 100, of Nokomis, Fla., passed away Jan. 31, 2021, in Sarasota, Fla.
William was born Nov. 8, 1920, in Kankakee, the son of William B. and Theresa (Ray) Maass.
He retired as a corporate industrial relations manager for Kroehler Furniture Company in Kankakee.
He served with the U.S. Army Air Corp Flying Tigers. His military awards include Distinguished Flying Cross, China War Memorial medal, Chinese Pilots wings, American Defense ribbon, Asiatic Pacific ribbon, Good Conduct medal, ATO ribbon, and World War II Victory medal.
Bill married Beatrice L. Maass on Sept. 14, 1944, in Kankakee. She preceded him in death Aug. 23, 2019.
Surviving are a son, William G. Maass (Lori), of Delavan; daughter, Patricia Schubert, of Nokomis, Fla., Joan C. Maass Grodski (Bill), of Winter Springs, Fla.; brother, Thomas Maass (Mary), of Kankakee; sister-in-law, Helen Maass, of Kankakee; three grandchildren, Dr. William (Sara) R.T. Maass VIII, of Pikeville, Ky., Alexandra C. Maass, of Bradenton, Fla., and Andrew W. Grodski, of Casselberry, Fla.; and two great-grandchildren, William J. Maass IX and Theodore Maass, of Pikeville, Ky.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Rosemary (husband Lt. Warren) Morrison; brother, Rodney (wife Betty) Maass; brother, James Maass; brother-in-law, William C. Schrader; sister-in-law, Isabel Vandenberg (husband Annas); sons-in-law, Gabriel Favoino and Lawrence Schubert; and nephew, Steven Schrader.
Military services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, in Sarasota National Cemetery, with American Legion Chaplain Rod Dimon officiating. He will be interred with his wife, Beatrice L. Maass.
Memorials may be made to SW Honor Flight Network Organization or the American Legion.
Funeral arrangements are by Your Traditions Funeral Chapel in Sarasota. The military services are being coordinated by the American Legion, Venice, Fla. chapter.
