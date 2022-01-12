WILMINGTON — William E. Locke, 83, of Wilmington, passed away Thursday (Jan. 6, 2022) at Morris Hospital, following an extended battle with COVID.
Born Feb. 27, 1938, in Bowling Green, Mo., William Edwin was a son of Avery Thomas and Zelda Rhea (Branstetter) Locke. On Aug. 3, 1968, Bill married Dorothy Pearl Austin in the People’s United Methodist Church in Symerton, and they initially made their home in Macomb, before settling in Wilmington.
Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Dorothy; daughter and son-in-law, Andrea and Nathan Weber; granddaughter, Season Shumard; brother, Paul (the late Joyce) Locke and sister, Patricia Crawford, both of Macomb; and brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Harold (the late Delores) Austin, of Machesney Park, Wayne (the late Thelma) Austin, of Woodridge, Ruth (the late Rudolf) Trusheim, of Grimes, Iowa, and Charlotte (the late Walter) Austin, of Peoria; along with numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents; sister, Virginia Garrison; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Pearl Austin.
The family will receive friends for a COVID observant visitation at the First United Methodist Church of Wilmington, 401 East Kahler Road, Wilmington, on Friday, Jan. 14, from 4 p.m. until the time of Masonic funeral rites at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, also at the church, with the Rev. Harriette Cross officiating.
Masks will be required for those attending the visitation and funeral services.
Anyone wishing to participate in the services virtually are welcome to join the live-stream which will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday. A link for the event is available on Bill’s memorial page on the funeral home website, baskervillefuneral.com. Funeral arrangements are by Baskerville Funeral Home in Wilmington.
Burial, with military honors, will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Wilmington.
Pallbearers will be: Mark Trusheim, Nathan and Duane Weber, Jason Shumard, George Roesel and Jeff Cromer.
Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, Kuzma Care Cottage or Wilmington School District Foundation for Excellence.