William Peter Jansen, 89, of LaPorte, Ind., and formerly of Custer Park and Plainfield from 1968 to 1996, passed away Sunday (Aug. 4, 2019) in LaPorte, Ind.
He was born May 15, 1930, in Homer Township, the son of Peter William and Myrtle Marie (nee Hubbard) Jansen. His parents preceded him in death.
William was the beloved husband of Beverly J. (nee Lamoreaux) Jansen, whom he married Aug. 27, 1960. She preceded him in death Nov. 9, 2012.
He was the loving father of James “Jim” (Susan) Jansen, of LaPorte, and Joanne Rodriguez, of LaPorte; adored grandfather of Jacob Wayne (Mara) Jansen, Sean McCallister, and Abednego “Benny” and Aramis Rodriguez; cherished great-grandfather of Tyler and Aidan McCallister; and dear brother of Jeanie Wagner and the late George, Peter William and Marie Jansen.
William grew up in Homer Township.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He worked for Kerr/Ball Glass Co. in Plainfield for more than 34 years. He was active in the Emergency Services & Disaster Agency (ESDA) in Plainfield for almost 20 years.
William also enjoyed bowling.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, until the 11 a.m. service at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Road (corner of Routes 30 and 59), Plainfield. Interment will be in Plattville Cemetery, Plattville.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
