MANTENO — William Joseph Gribac, 74, of Manteno and formerly of Peotone, passed away Sunday (July 12, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
William was born May 24, 1946, in Evergreen Park, the son of Edward and Josephine (Gembala) Gribac.
He served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. After his military service, he worked as a lithographer and manager at Bennett Industries in Peotone. He then worked at the Manteno and Peotone United States Post Service offices as the custodian, retiring in March of 2020.
William was an active member of Peoples Church in Bourbonnais, and a lifetime member of the Peotone American Legion Post 392.
He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family, friends and two pugs, Honey and Twinkie.
Surviving are his wife, Carol (Pozdoll) Gribac, who he married July 5, 1986, in Palos Park. He is also survived by his children, Anthony (Kimberlee) Gribac, of Allen, Texas, Chad (Tammy) Gallagher, of Chicago, Casey Gallagher, of Chicago, and Kyle (Alexandria) Pozdoll, of San Antonio, Texas; his grandchildren, Madison, Dawson, Peyton and Hope Gribac, and Isaiah and Elise Pozdoll; a brother, Edward (Maryann) Gribac, of Creal Springs; a sister, Bernadette Geraci, of Tinley Park; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 17, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Peoples Church, 6644 North 1000W Road, Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Greg Eilders officiating. Private interment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Gift of God Street Church, 660 N. 5th Ave., Kankakee, IL 60901.
