William Garfield

WATSEKA — William L. Garfield, 92, of Watseka, passed away Sunday (May 3, 2020) at Heritage Health in Hoopeston.
He was born Dec. 18, 1927, in Watseka, the son of Merle and Gladys (Shafer) Garfield. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by one son, Larry Garfield.
William married Phyllis Fanning, in Watseka, on Feb. 9, 1959. She survives.
Also surviving are two grandchildren, Marta (Jeremy) Mitchell, of Bismark, and Zachary Garfield, of Springfield; five great-grandchildren; and two very special friends, Bob and Diana Luecke, of Milford.
Mr. Garfield was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served in World War II.
He was also a member of Woodland Methodist Church, Watseka, American Legion Post 23, and Iroquois County VFW Post 7450.
William was a retired farmer and enjoyed antiques and gardening.
Private services will be at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Burial will follow in Iroquois Memorial Park, with graveside military rites by Watseka American Legion Post 23 and Iroquois County VFW Post 7450.
Memorials may be made to Iroquois County Historical Society.
