William J. Francoeur, of Bourbonnais, passed away Nov. 6, 2019, at his home.
He was born April 15, 1931.
Preceding him in death were his wife of 59 years, Shirley (Nicholson) Francoeur; his parents, George and Iviline (Tatro) Francoeur; brothers, George, Robert, John and James; and sisters, Ada Mae Casper, Fern Long, Carolyn Coy, Jean Stone and Celest Alberts.
Surviving are his sisters, Florence Stoltz and Audrey Bieber; son and daughter-in-law, Mitch and Sue Francoeur, of Bourbonnais; son, Dirk Francoeur, of Bourbonnais; two grandsons, Michael Francoeur, of Bourbonnais, and Christopher Francoeur, of Chicago; and one great-grandson, Marik Francoeur, of Bourbonnais.
William served in the U.S. Navy from 1953 to 1955, Korean War.
He retired from Ford Motor Company and also served with the Sheriff Police Auxillary.
A blessing will be held for family and close friends at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 in All Saints Cemetery Mausoleum, Bourbonnais. The Rev. Jason Nesbitt will officiate.
