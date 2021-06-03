william fischer

CHEBANSE — William J. “Billy” Fischer, 57, of Chebanse, passed away Sunday (May 30, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born June 27, 1963, in Evergreen Park, the son of Robert and Jeanette (Dykstra) Fischer. Billy married Barb Merrill in Kankakee County on Dec. 14, 1990. She preceded him in death June 30, 2015. He was also preceded in death by his father, Robert.
Surviving are his mother, Jeanette Fischer, of Chebanse; four daughters, Shannon (Danny) Booi, of Chebanse, Keri Beegle (Tom White), of Arizona, Chrissy (Derek) Poyner, of Clifton, and Briattany (Josh) Withoft, of Bradley; two sisters, Bev (Mickey) Lang, of Towanda, and Barb (Rod) Perzee, of Chebanse; one brother, Bob (Jackie) Fischer, of Bourbonnais; his in-laws, Bill and Bernadine Nutt, of Arizona; seven grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse, where he served on the building committee.
Billy enjoyed stock car racing and NASCAR as well as visiting with all of his family and friends.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Monday, June 7, until the 5 p.m. funeral services at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton, with the Rev. Kene Whybrew officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Clifton Food Pantry.
