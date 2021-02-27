william erickson

GRANT PARK — William C. Erickson, 88, of Grant Park, passed away Thursday (Feb. 25, 2021) at the Citadel Nursing Home of Kankakee.
He was born Aug. 5, 1932, in Steger, the son of Arthur and Ruth (Peterson) Erickson. William married Elsie Meyer on Sept. 10, 1955, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Richton Park.
William was a lifelong cabinet maker and also worked at Governors State University in University Park, for 19 years, retiring in 1994.
He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Richton Park, where he served on the church board for many years. He enjoyed gardening and attending auctions.
Surviving are his wife of nearly 66 years, Elsie M. Erickson; his children, Ronald (Ruth) Erickson, of Momence, Kenneth (Sandra) Erickson, of Grant Park, Judy (Steve) Wolff, of Peotone, and Larry (Kristin) Erickson, of Plainfield; his grandchildren, Jennifer Daniels, Melinda (Nate) Green, Elizabeth (PJ) Arway, Daniel (Calla) Erickson, Heather (Josh Kulacz) Erickson, Laura Erickson, Jonathon (Erin) Wolff, Nathan (Lindsey) Wolff, Megan (Elliot) Pedersen and Brian (Steph) Erickson; and his great-grandchildren, Abby, Mary, Josie and Isabel Daniels, Benjamin, Caleb and Noah Green, Blakely Wolff, Annaliese Wolff, and Amesley and Casen Pedersen.
Preceding him in death were his parents; four brothers, Edward, Russell, Warren and Robert Erickson; and a sister, Ruth Cross.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28 at Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home, Peotone. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 1, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Bryan Reeves officiating.
Due to the global health pandemic (COVID-19) the wearing of a face covering will be required to enter the funeral home and social distancing must be observed.
The funeral service will be live-streamed on the Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home Facebook page.
Burial will be in Skyline Memorial Park in Monee.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.
