BRAIDWOOD — William E. Eller, 74, of Braidwood, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 22, 2020) at his home.
He was born Sept. 27, 1945, in Belleville, the son of Charles and Wanda Eller.
Bill was a loving and dedicated husband, father and grandfather, who was extremely proud of his grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Mary E. (nee Bohac), whom he married Jan. 10, 1970, in Braidwood; children, Brian (Kathy) Eller and Jamie (Jack) Meyr; five grandchildren, Abigail, Chloe and William Michael Eller and Maggie and Mazie Meyr; brother, Gene (Donna) Eller; sisters, Sandy (Roger) Stolte, Roxi Eller and Renee Stoner; and brother-in-law, Russell Kern.
Preceding him in death were his parents; brother, Charles Eller; and sister, Joann Kern.
Cremation rites have been accorded and per his wishes, there will be no services.
Memorials may be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice.
Please sign his online guestbook at rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!