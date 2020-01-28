SHELDON — William “Bill” Eilers, 77, of Sheldon, passed away Saturday (Jan. 25, 2020) at his home.
He was born Sept. 18, 1942, in Watseka, the son of George W. and Ruth E. (Leverenz) Eilers. Bill married Linda Madison on Aug. 9, 1969, in Morocco, Ind.
Surviving are his wife, Linda Eilers of Sheldon; three children, Beth Ann Eilers-Sparks, of Sheldon, Billy Eilers, of Mulberry, Ind., and John Eilers, of Watseka; two brothers, James (Virginia) Eilers, of Edwardsville, and Steve (Rita) Eilers, of Martinton; three grandchildren, Tristan Knox, Andrew Ryan Sparks and Helen Eilers; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Bill enjoyed collecting John Deere and John Wayne memorabilia and building train sets. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR and reading. Bill loved meeting new people and never knew a stranger.
He was a member of American Legion Post 455 in Earl Park, Ind.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Morocco, Ind.
Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project.
