...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST /1 PM
EST/ TODAY TO 6 AM CST /7 AM EST/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow covered and slippery roads expected due to snow
falling heavy at times, and freezing drizzle. Snowfall rates may
reach one inch per hour this afternoon. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches expected, with total ice
accumulations of a glaze.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east central
Illinois.
* WHEN...From noon CST /1 PM EST/ today to 6 AM CST /7 AM EST/
Friday, with the primary time for heavy falling snow being this
afternoon and early evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery road
conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact this afternoon
and evening's commute and possibly impact the start of the
Friday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is the likelihood for snow to mix
with or change to freezing drizzle or light freezing rain this
evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be
obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In
Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by
calling 1-800-261-7623 and visiting www.511in.org.
ROCK ISLAND — William “Ed” Huff, 50, of Rock Island, Ill., passed away Feb. 16, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Sunday, March 6, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Services may be viewed via live-stream by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Private inurnment will be at a later date. Memorials may be made in care of the family.
Ed was born April 14, 1971, in Lake County, Ind., a son of Billy Gene and Wanda Edwards Huff. He married Donna Lippe on Aug. 31, 2003, in Elizabethtown.
He was a truck driver for various companies throughout his career and was last working for Mississippi Truck and Trailer in Rock Island.
Ed was a car enthusiast and NASCAR fan. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and was considered a “Vanner.” He also enjoyed bowling.
He was a 3rd degree Mason with the Manteno Masonic Lodge No. 636 AF & AM.
Ed’s life ended too soon but may have extended the lives of several others through organ donation.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Donna Huff, of Rock Island; daughter, Krista (Kevin) Voogt, of Momence; son, Dylan Dines and his fiancé, Natasha Cooper, of Manteno; and grandchildren, Marquis, Marquail, R’Mani, Olivia, Koleson, Kilian and Zoey.