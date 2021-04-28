CHAMPAIGN — William J. “Bill” Donohue IV, 49, of Champaign, passed away Thursday (April 22, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
He was born Oct. 7, 1971, in Kankakee, the son of William J. III and Judith L. “Judy” (Lambert) Donohue. Bill married Kristy Osterhoff on Oct. 28, 1994, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee.
Bill owned and operated W.D. Logistics Solutions in Champaign. He was a hard worker and very motivated. He knew what he wanted and went for it. Bill was very particular, in control, and set in his ways. He enjoyed “toys:” cars, trucks, motorcycles and basically anything with wheels. He liked working out at the gym. Bill loved spending time with his friends and family.
Surviving are his wife of 26 years, Kristy Donohue, of Champaign; two sons, William J. “Will” Donohue, of Chicago, and Austin J. Donohue, of Champaign; his parents, William and Judy Donohue, of Bourbonnais; one sister, Kelly Donohue (Gary Plumley), of Manteno; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Barry and Teena Osterhoff, of Bradley; one brother-in-law, Jake Osterhoff; one sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Kelly and Grant Vandenhout, of Bourbonnais; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Private family services will be held.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.